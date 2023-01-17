Settling into a rainier pattern

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers are gradually moving into the Chattahoochee Valley and we’ll see off and on rain at times for a majority of the next week to ten days. Over the next few days, it will feel a lot like spring.

More sun and drier weather for most of this Tuesday in our southern communities versus a better rain chance this morning and afternoon in our northern counties. A band of showers will gradually move in from the north and northwest toward the south and southeast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s depending on how persistent the clouds and showers are in your location.

Keep the rain gear handy. You'll need at times through the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The chance of showers continues this evening. If we clear out enough overnight, there could be some fog early Wednesday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Aside from the possibility of morning fog Wednesday, it starts off dry. However, the chance of showers returns from the south and west, especially during the second half of the day. Highs climb into the low to mid 70s.

Severe weather is possible in spots across the Mississippi Valley Wednesday into Wednesday night. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Any severe weather stays to our west Wednesday, but as the system slides into our area Thursday morning, there could be a stronger storm or two with the main potential threat being gusty winds. We’ll have around a 60-70% rain coverage through midday or early afternoon before we finish Thursday with more sun. Highs may reach the low 70s for one more day.

The risk of severe weather appears lower Thursday for us. The main threat maybe isolated strong winds, especially the closer you live to Alabama. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After the cold front passes, we anticipate a slight cool down Friday. It is our only guaranteed entirely dry day. Morning lows will be in the low 40s followed by highs in the low 60s.

Yet another system moves in over the weekend. As of now, rain increases from the southwest late Saturday and Saturday night overspreading the region by Sunday. Highs in the 50s Saturday, 60s possible Sunday and maybe some storms. We still can’t completely dry out early to mid next week it appears.

Friday looks dry ahead of an even heavier rain potential returning over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

