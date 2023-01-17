Troup County granted FEMA funding to aid in tornado relief efforts

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Troup County is now eligible for FEMA assistance after severe weather and tornadoes hit the community on January 12.

Troup Co. is now eligible for both FEMA Individual Assistance (for individuals and households) and FEMA Public Assistance (for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities).

Local officials worked tirelessly to collect initial damage estimates so that State and Federal Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) could be conducted. Upon completion of these assessments, Governor Brian Kemp submitted the Disaster Declaration Request to President Biden through the FEMA Regional Office, who then determined to send the request through to the president for a final decision.

“Although this is not a replacement for insurance, it can assist with basic needs to start an individual’s or business’ recovery. Examples include assistance to make basic home repairs, find a temporary place to stay, and repair or replace certain household items,” said the City of LaGrange.

The Troup County Emergency Management Agency is surveying sites to serve as Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) as approved in conjunction with GEMA and FEMA.

Residents and business owners who sustained losses in designated areas can begin applying for assistance HERE, or by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or by using the FEMA app.

