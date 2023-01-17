Wet & Warm Few Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the overnight hours and early on Wednesday, expect foggy spots to form which may mean a slower commute early on Wednesday morning. Rain chances return with scattered showers at times on Wednesday, and then a better chance of rain and maybe a few storms early on Thursday. Highs will generally stay in the low to mid 70s through Thursday afternoon. Going into Friday, we expect a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures with highs dropping back to the lower 60s. Another chance of rain rolls in for the weekend, late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s and there won’t be any risk of severe weather with this system. We’ll see a dry Monday and most of Tuesday next week before another front moves through with more rain. Highs look to stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The overall forecast looks wet at times for the next 7-10 days, so keep the umbrellas handy!

