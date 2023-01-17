WTVM partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9, Fox 54 WXTX and Local NBC 38 WLTZ are partnering with the local American Red Cross for this event.

These stations have joined together and will broadcast throughout the day on January 17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST to help keep our local blood supply remain healthy.

Please help if you are able and schedule an appointment by clicking HERE.

There are four major blood groups determined by the presence or absence of two antigens – A and B – on the surface of red blood cells. In addition to the A and B antigens, there is a protein called the Rh factor, which can be either present (+) or absent (–), creating the 8 most common blood types (A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+, AB-).

