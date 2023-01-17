Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

WTVM partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive

WTVM partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive
WTVM partners with American Red Cross to host blood drive(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM News Leader 9, Fox 54 WXTX and Local NBC 38 WLTZ are partnering with the local American Red Cross for this event.

These stations have joined together and will broadcast throughout the day on January 17 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST to help keep our local blood supply remain healthy.

Please help if you are able and schedule an appointment by clicking HERE.

There are four major blood groups determined by the presence or absence of two antigens – A and B – on the surface of red blood cells. In addition to the A and B antigens, there is a protein called the Rh factor, which can be either present (+) or absent (–), creating the 8 most common blood types (A+, A-,  B+, B-,  O+, O-,  AB+, AB-).

To donate or schedule an appointment, click here, or call 706-494-5530.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special...
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
According to Athens-Clarke County officials, it was approximately 2:45am, when a 2021 Ford...
Early morning car crash claims life of UGA football player, staff member
Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving

Latest News

The Opelika Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on King Avenue.
Opelika Fire Dept. on scene of structure fire on King Ave., road closed
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff for a day
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff for a day
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff for a day
WTVM Editorial 01/17/23: Sheriff For A Day
Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault
Eufaula man arrested on attempted murder charge after involvement in assault