Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 injured, 1 critically, in Americus shooting incidents

Currently, police haven’t released a direct connection to the shootings.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured in shooting incidents that happened Wednesday, according to the Americus Police Department.

Police say just before noon they arrived at 60 Cherokee St. apartments to reports of shots fired.

Officers quickly found a woman with a minor wound to her foot and multiple shell casings, according to police. The evidence along with a report led police to believe there was a second shooting victim.

Police then responded to a man with gunshot wounds at an apartment on 16th Green St. The victim was then taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he is currently in critical condition, police say.

Currently, police haven’t released a direct connection to the shootings.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Americus police say this is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. For after-hours call (229) 937-9011.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
Chandler LeCroy
Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown
Michael McCarter (left) & Dwayne Neely (right)
Two men charged with theft, robbery in deadly Columbus self-defense shooting

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Alabama Helping Soldiers and Veterans With Careers and Education
MILITARY MATTERS: Alabama Helping Soldiers and Veterans With Careers and Education
Education top priority in Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2023 and 2024 budget proposal
Heavy police presence on 50th Street in Columbus
Heavy police presence on 50th St. in Columbus
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identity of the skeletal...
Police call ‘Opelika Jane Doe’ news conference
Police to hold press conference on Opelika Jane Doe case