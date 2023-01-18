Business Break
2 arrested in deadly 2022 shooting on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two arrested have been made in the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels.

Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on Jan. 18.

Investigators determined that McCarter was being robbed at the time of the shooting and was justified in the death of Daniels due to self-defense. However, McCarter was still charged with theft by receiving after being found with a stolen firearm before Daniels allegedly stole from him.

Authorities charged Neely with armed robbery due to his involvement in robbing McCarter.

McCarter is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 19. Neely’s hearing is scheduled for the next day.

