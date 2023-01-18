Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

GRAPHIC: 20-foot-long humpback whale found dead on beach, officials say

Officials: Dead humpback whale found off Maryland coast. (Source: WBOC, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, Md. (WBOC) - Rangers with the National Park Service say they found a dead humpback whale on an island off the coast of Maryland on Monday.

According to authorities, the 20-foot whale was seen beached on Assateague Island with no apparent signs of trauma that could have led to its death.

Crews from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Baltimore Aquarium conducted an autopsy on Tuesday.

Marine biologists said they want to confirm the animal’s cause of death because seven dead whales have been found in just over a month.

The previous whale deaths were reported north of Maryland, on beaches near New York and New Jersey.

Copyright 2023 WBOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Chandler LeCroy
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft

Latest News

Nicolas Houssini became one of seven $100,000 winners in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire...
Uber driver plans to feed the homeless with $100,000 lottery win
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
2 arrested in deadly 2022 shooting on Georgetown Dr. in Columbus
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed at a news conference in New York on Sept. 28, 2011. Federal...
OSHA cites 3 Amazon warehouses for high injury risk
For decades, service members and their families were essentially barred from suing...
InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 10