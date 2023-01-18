Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have made an arrest in an early morning burglary in Columbus.

On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at the Family Dollar located on the 2100 block of Buena Vista Road.

Responding officers found the door pried open to the business. Police located a suspect inside the store attempting to steal cigarettes. The suspect spotted the officers and ran through the store - attempting to hide behind several cases of water. The suspect, 57-year-old Melvin James, was arrested without incident.

James was charged with the following:

Burglary

Possession of burglary tools

Criminal damage to property 2nd degree

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

James is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday, January 19, at 8:00 a.m.

