Auburn residents offered Public Safety and Citizens’ academies

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Auburn is offering opportunities for residents to learn more about their local government.

In the form of two academies, Auburn is offering a Public Safety Academy and a Citizens’ Academy.

Both academies will give residents the opportunity to gain a better understanding of their City and build relationships. Applications will be open February first through the 15.

The two opportunities are available to Auburn residents, ages 19 and older. Both programs will begin in March.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

