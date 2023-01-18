Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Channing Tatum says he might remake ‘Ghost’

Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new...
Channing Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The iconic film “Ghost” may be coming back to life, thanks to Channing Tatum.

In a Vanity Fair interview, the “Magic Mike” star revealed that his production company has the rights to the original film, and that he’s mulling a remake.

The 1990 movie starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore as a couple who confronts the spirit world after one of them is murdered.

Whoopi Goldberg and Tony Goldwyn also starred in the original film.

Tatum would potentially fill the shoes of Swayze in the remake, but he said the new film would avoid some of the now problematic stereotypes in the original.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police at scene of bank robbery at Well Fargo on Milgen Rd.
Columbus police on scene of bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Milgen Rd.
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Chandler LeCroy
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy to be laid to rest in Stephens County
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft

Latest News

Malani Avery was last seen wearing a white tanktop and having a pink blanket. Markelv Avery is...
Amber Alert: Police looking for missing, endangered 8-month-old girl in Missouri
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018.
Justice Dept. charges Russian founder of cryptocurrency firm
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% as inflation takes a toll
Fire crews were called to the home at 9:40 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire.
Woman dies in fire caused by electric blanket, officials say
Sister André poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home in Toulon, southern...
World’s oldest known person, French nun, dies at 118