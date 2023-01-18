Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 15, the Columbus Police Department received a hit and run report at the Walmart on Victory Drive.
The suspects vehicle hit another car, causing damage. The suspect was driving a 2010-2014 white Chevrolet Suburban with an unknown tag.
If you recognize the suspect, call 706-225-4328. This is a developing story.
