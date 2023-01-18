Harris County community anticipates free health fair in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) – The public is invited to a free health fair in Harris County to learn ways to live the best life possible for themselves and their family. Students apart of the Harris County School District, are encouraged to attend, as well.

Families will have the opportunity to enroll their children in the new HCSD Telehealth program, which brings health care inside the schools to the students and staff. Telehealth program physicians, from the Mercer Medicine Clinic and Mercer University School of Medicine will be on hand for demonstrations and health screenings.

Vendors will include the Global Partnership for Telehealth and its mobile unit, the Georgia Department of Public Health, insurance plan providers, and others. The health fair will be Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10am. to 1pm, at the Harris County Library.

The Harris County Library is located at 7511 Hwy 116. Graffiti Foods and Supreme Smoke BBQ food trucks will have food available for purchase.

This event is made possible by HCSD’s Office of Support Services, Mercer Medicine Harris County, and the Georgia Rural Health Innovation Center.

