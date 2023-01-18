Business Break
Harris Co. School District, Mercer Medicine set to launch new telehealth program

This program provides students, faculty, and staff with access to quality health care from all seven schools, the program will begin receiving patients on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.(Harris County School District)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - As partners, the Harris County School District (HCSD) and Mercer Medicine of Harris County, are excited to announce the launch of the new HCSD Telehealth program.

“Our Superintendent, Roger Couch, has long wanted to put health clinics in each school. It was the idea that inspired the development of the Mercer Medicine Clinic in Hamilton. Now that the clinic has been open and operational since April of 2022, we are ready to launch this school-based program,” shared Shelia Baker, HCSD’s assistant superintendent of support services,. Baker has expanded this new program.

Telehealth uses remote access technology to connect physicians and medical specialists to patients. Each school is equipped with a private room where the nurse and patient will virtually connect with a provider. The specialized equipment allows the school nurse to assist with the virtual examination.

“If a child is sick and known to be contagious, we need the parents to keep the child home and seek medical care. If the child is not contagious but also not feeling great, we can get them seen while at school. If a child becomes sick while at school, the nurse can contact the parent for approval to have them seen,” says Shelia Baker.

Once enrolled, students, faculty, and staff will be able to schedule virtual appointments with health care providers, receive diagnoses, treatment recommendations, and fill prescriptions online. Parents can request appointments, or the nurse may contact the parent to recommend a virtual appointment.

The HCSD Telehealth program, aims to reduce barriers to health care and improve the overall health and wellness of the Harris County community. This will save time from lengthy travel and a doctor’s office waiting room. These visits will be with the Mercer Medicine health care team. However, if specialists are needed, they will be able to involve them virtually, as well.

This program provides students, faculty, and staff with access to quality health care from all seven schools, the program will begin receiving patients on Tuesday, January 31.

