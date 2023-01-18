Man charged with multiple crimes following shots fired on Ramsey Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars and charged with several crimes after firing a gun and physically assaulting two victims on Ramsey Road, Columbus police say.

The victims say 35-year-old Anthony Bradley allegedly opened fire after they confronted him for being on their property.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to escape officers.

A firearm was recovered, and Bradley was taken into custody and charged with the following,

Two counts of aggravated assault

Discharge of a gun near a public highway

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Criminal trespass

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

The gunshots injured no one, but one victim did sustain minor injuries from the physical altercation.

Bradley is expected to be in Recorder’s Court tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.

