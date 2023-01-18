Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man charged with multiple crimes following shots fired on Ramsey Rd. in Columbus

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars and charged with several crimes after firing a gun and physically assaulting two victims on Ramsey Road, Columbus police say.

The victims say 35-year-old Anthony Bradley allegedly opened fire after they confronted him for being on their property.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect attempted to escape officers.

A firearm was recovered, and Bradley was taken into custody and charged with the following,

  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Discharge of a gun near a public highway
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Criminal trespass
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

The gunshots injured no one, but one victim did sustain minor injuries from the physical altercation.

Bradley is expected to be in Recorder’s Court tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
Columbus police at scene of bank robbery at Well Fargo on Milgen Rd.
Columbus police on scene of bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Milgen Rd.
On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 a.m., Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd...
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation

Latest News

Damon Daniel, Jr.
Damon Daniels, Jr. denied bond in Phenix City Riverwalk double murder case
FEMA funds granted to Troup County following tornadoes; Community rallies together
Columbus police at scene of bank robbery at Well Fargo on Milgen Rd.
Columbus police on scene of bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Milgen Rd.
Opelika Fire Dept. on scene of structure fire on King Ave., road closed
Opelika Fire Dept. on scene of structure fire on King Ave., road closed