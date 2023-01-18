Business Break
One dead in Barbour County wreck

An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S....
An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed.(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A southwest Georgia man was identified as the fatal victim in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday in Barbour County.

According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 3:40 a.m. on January 18, a 1996 Kenworth tractor-trailer crashed into the rear-end of a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The Kenworth driver, 49-year-old Michael Lashon Stewart of Cuthbert, Georgia, was critically injured as a result of the crash and was later pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. The Freightliner driver, identified as 44-year-old Milton David Caldwell of Union Springs, had no details of his condition released.

The crash occurred around 4 miles west of Eufaula near the 235 mile marker on U.S. 82 in Barbour County.

No additional information is available at this time as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

ORIGINAL

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An early morning multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday in Barbour County has left a portion of U.S. 82 in the Eufaula area closed.

The wreck, which happened around 3:52 a.m. on January 18, occurred near the 235 mile marker, which is in the northwestern outskirts of Eufaula city limits.

As a result of the accident, a portion of the roadway is blocked for an undetermined amount of time, as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are on scene investigating the cause of the wreck.

Additional details and updates are expected to come. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area at this time and to potentially find alternative routes.

