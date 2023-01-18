Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One More Rainy Day Before a Little Bit of Sunshine

Elise’s Forecast
We will start off with a cold front moving through, then dry up in the afternoon.
We will start off with a cold front moving through, then dry up in the afternoon.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Light rain will stick around into the overnight tonight, with a better chance at seeing the wet weather through the first part of our Thursday. We will see gusty winds to go along with the cold front moving through, and overall start drying up by the early afternoon. After that enjoy the break from the rain, because it won’t last long! Friday will be nice temperature wise, in the low 60s, but still see a few clouds in the area. Temps will stay consistent (in the upper 50s and low 60s) through the rest of the forecast. Saturday will start off gloomy but dry, with the next bit of rain moving in by the late evening hours. The weekend system will bring much heavier and more widespread rain than what we are seeing this week, so get those rain boots ready. Things stay rainy through most of Sunday, but we should dry up for another minute Monday. We will start the work week gloomy, and then more of that pesky wet weather will make its way through starting early Tuesday. This system will be pretty short lived - with most of us dry again by Wednesday afternoon. After that it looks like we stay dry for the end of the week, but the clouds stick around.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Chandler LeCroy
Funeral services for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy being held Wednesday
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald's theft
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft

Latest News

Fog this morning will give way to a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. Some sun, lots of warmth...
Spring-like feel through Thursday with showers at times
Fog will give way to clouds and a chance for showers Wednesday PM. More light rain around the...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Entering a rainy stretch starting tomorrow.
Wet & Warm Few Days Ahead
Update on storm damage in Troup County
Troup County granted FEMA funding to aid in tornado relief efforts