One More Rainy Day Before a Little Bit of Sunshine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Light rain will stick around into the overnight tonight, with a better chance at seeing the wet weather through the first part of our Thursday. We will see gusty winds to go along with the cold front moving through, and overall start drying up by the early afternoon. After that enjoy the break from the rain, because it won’t last long! Friday will be nice temperature wise, in the low 60s, but still see a few clouds in the area. Temps will stay consistent (in the upper 50s and low 60s) through the rest of the forecast. Saturday will start off gloomy but dry, with the next bit of rain moving in by the late evening hours. The weekend system will bring much heavier and more widespread rain than what we are seeing this week, so get those rain boots ready. Things stay rainy through most of Sunday, but we should dry up for another minute Monday. We will start the work week gloomy, and then more of that pesky wet weather will make its way through starting early Tuesday. This system will be pretty short lived - with most of us dry again by Wednesday afternoon. After that it looks like we stay dry for the end of the week, but the clouds stick around.

