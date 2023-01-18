Business Break
Police to hold press conference on Opelika Jane Doe case

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department announced its plans to hold a press conference concerning a Jane Doe, who has gone unidentified for over a decade.

New images and tips have emerged recently, but no arrests have been made in the case.

The conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST.

News Leader 9 will be there to stream it live.

Stay with us, on-air and online, for more updates.

