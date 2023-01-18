Police to hold press conference on Opelika Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department announced its plans to hold a press conference concerning a Jane Doe, who has gone unidentified for over a decade.

New images and tips have emerged recently, but no arrests have been made in the case.

The conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST.

