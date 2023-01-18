Spring-like feel through Thursday with showers at times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm Wednesday and Thursday before a seasonable cold front swings through drying us out and cooling us down briefly. Rain chances quickly return at some point this weekend.

After dense fog in many spots through mid to late Wednesday morning, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky the rest of the day with some sun, lots of warmth and a chance of showers this afternoon. Any rain will be light and move up from the southwest. Highs reach the low to mid 70s. There is a risk of severe weather to our west across the Mississippi Valley this afternoon, but as the storms move across the state of Alabama overnight they should weaken.

Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy tonight. A chance of showers is possible. Lows in the low 60s early Thursday.

Light rain showers and some gusty winds are likely Thursday morning, ending by 2 PM. Severe weather isn’t anticipated in our area. Temperatures max out in the low to mid 70s for one more day as the sun returns by mid to late afternoon.

Chilly to start Friday morning with lows mostly in the low to mid 40s. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds and highs will be about 10 degrees cooler in the low 60s. Friday is our only guaranteed dry day for the next several days. The weekend should start out dry, but as a system moves back up from the south, it will eventually pull in rich moisture from the Gulf.

We can expect a chance of showers Saturday afternoon and evening, but there is a much better chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday with periods of heavy rain expected. There could be a few storms. As of now, 1 to 3 inches of rain is anticipated.

Watching yet another system next week, especially Tuesday into Wednesday it appears as the pattern remains very unsettled.

