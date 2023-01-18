Business Break
Swim instructor arrested in 4-year-old Izzy Scott drowning

Lexie Tenhuisen
Lexie Tenhuisen(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County swimming instructor has been arrested in connection with the drowning of 4-year-old Israel “Izzy” Scott.

According to deputies, Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents served an arrest warrant on 66-year-old Lexie Tenhuisen around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On June 14, Israel drowned on his second day of swimming lessons at a home in Burke County.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office initially declined to charge Tenhuisen in connection with the death. However, District Attorney Jared Williams decided just before Christmas weekend to charge her with the misdemeanor of involuntary manslaughter.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Tenhuisen was booked into the Burke County Detention Center on Tuesday night and charged with involuntary manslaughter, which is a misdemeanor.

She was released on a $10,000 bond.

Columbus police on scene of bank robbery at Wells Fargo on Milgen Rd.
Opelika police identify, charge theft suspects after month investigation
Man arrested during drug bust on multiple charges in Columbus
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy to be laid to rest in Stephens County

