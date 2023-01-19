28th annual Empty Bowl fundraiser returns in March

Business Break
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 28th Annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser will return to the Columbus area on March 5. This annual fundraiser benefits the Kids Café Program, at Feeding the Valley Food Bank. The fundraiser will last from 11am to 3pm, at the Psalmond Recreation Center, located at 6550 Psalmond Road, in Columbus.

“The Empty Bowls Project” is an international, grassroots effort to raise funds and awareness about hunger. Each year, the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department hosts its main charity fundraiser,“The Empty Bowl Luncheon”. This program provides more than 2,000 hot, nutritional meals and snacks, every weekday after school and throughout the summer to low-income children.

This program also supports more than 24 locations in Columbus, and Phenix City. In addition to providing hot meals to children, the Kids Café program also offers a safe haven, where under the supervision of trustworthy staff, a child can get involved in educational, recreational, and social activities.

Ticket holders will be able to choose a hand-painted or handmade bowl as part of their ticket price, from among hundreds of uniquely made pieces and enjoy all-you-can-eat “homemade” style soups, bread, desserts, and drinks. Proceeds benefit the Kids Café Program.

Every ticket sold will provide 120 meals. Additional bowls are available for sale, as well. This year the cost of tickets are $20 for Adults and $10 for Children under 12.
Advance Tickets can be purchased in advance, at the Britt David Cultural Arts Studio, located at 2700 W. Britt David Road, in Columbus. Tickets can also be purchased online at feedingthevalley.org/emptybowl.

For other details call 706-225-4196. Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

