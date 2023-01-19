3-month LaGrange drug sting leads to man arrested on several charges
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A three-month-long drug investigation has landed one man behind bars, facing a multitude of charges, says LaGrange police.
39-year-old Leonardo Johnson was arrested on Jan. 18 following a drug search at a residence on Kelley Street.
Special Investigations Unit members say the reason for the warrant originated from a three-month investigation where five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were executed.
The results of the search produced the following,
- Two pounds of raw marijuana
- 12 grams of crack cocaine
- Two Schedule 2 Controlled Substances
- One Schedule 4 Controlled Substances
- Two firearms
- Digital scale
After the search, Johnson was taken into custody and received the following charges,
- Trafficking fentanyl
- Trafficking methamphetamine
- Sale of fentanyl
- Sale of methamphetamine
- Sale of marijuana (two counts)
- Sale of cocaine (three counts)
- Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (two counts)
- Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of felony
- Tampering with evidence
- Possession of drug-related objects
Johnson was taken to Troup County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
