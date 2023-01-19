3-month LaGrange drug sting leads to man arrested on several charges

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A three-month-long drug investigation has landed one man behind bars, facing a multitude of charges, says LaGrange police.

39-year-old Leonardo Johnson was arrested on Jan. 18 following a drug search at a residence on Kelley Street.

Special Investigations Unit members say the reason for the warrant originated from a three-month investigation where five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were executed.

The results of the search produced the following,

Two pounds of raw marijuana

12 grams of crack cocaine

Two Schedule 2 Controlled Substances

One Schedule 4 Controlled Substances

Two firearms

Digital scale

After the search, Johnson was taken into custody and received the following charges,

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking methamphetamine

Sale of fentanyl

Sale of methamphetamine

Sale of marijuana (two counts)

Sale of cocaine (three counts)

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of felony

Tampering with evidence

Possession of drug-related objects

Johnson was taken to Troup County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

