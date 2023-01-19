Business Break
3-month LaGrange drug sting leads to man arrested on several charges

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A three-month-long drug investigation has landed one man behind bars, facing a multitude of charges, says LaGrange police.

39-year-old Leonardo Johnson was arrested on Jan. 18 following a drug search at a residence on Kelley Street.

Special Investigations Unit members say the reason for the warrant originated from a three-month investigation where five controlled purchases of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana were executed.

The results of the search produced the following,

  • Two pounds of raw marijuana
  • 12 grams of crack cocaine
  • Two Schedule 2 Controlled Substances
  • One Schedule 4 Controlled Substances
  • Two firearms
  • Digital scale

After the search, Johnson was taken into custody and received the following charges,

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Sale of fentanyl
  • Sale of methamphetamine
  • Sale of marijuana (two counts)
  • Sale of cocaine (three counts)
  • Possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Possession of a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (two counts)
  • Possession of a Schedule 4 Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of felony
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Possession of drug-related objects

Johnson was taken to Troup County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

