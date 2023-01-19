Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Carver’s Michael Long, Jr. named 2022 GameChanger of the Year

By Tony Reese
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver Head Baseball Coach Michael Long, Jr. is changing the game not only at Carver, but in the lives of his players and local community.

“I just want them to focus on the process and the process of what we’re doing here and how we’re doing it and how we’re building quality baseball here at Carver,” Long, Jr. said.

He recently received national recognition for being selected as 2022 GameChanger of the Year.

“It means a lot to me, my family, My players and the school included. It’s just a big moment to you know see a guy, second year in this program. You know get an award like this so everybody’s kind of happy around the area,” Long, Jr. said.

The coach does not take this recognition lightly.

“For me personally it just is bittersweet it’s kind of like you know a lot of people you know kind of you know in recent years kinda doubted me. That kind of you know derailed or kind of maybe feel a little different about what I want to do with my profession but I stood the course and now I’m getting accolades like this just means a lot,” Long, Jr. said.

Cheering him on both on and off the diamond is his father and assistant coach, Michael Long, Sr.

“As his father I’m extremely proud. Because I’ve seen the hard work and dedication he’s put into the game and the lives of the young man that he coach. And to see him being acknowledged for it. It’s just a joyous, joyous experience,” Long, Sr. said.

With this award, comes a good bit of attention that Coach Long feels can benefit the team.

“It comes with a lot of spotlight, a lot of attention. But it’s good attention, it’s something that we want over here and we strive to get our kids out there and show the positive sides of what can happen in this area,” Long, Jr. said.

Coach Long will formally be recognized in the coming months.

We’re also hearing the Tigers will get new uniforms for the upcoming season.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
Chandler LeCroy
Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown
Michael McCarter (left) & Dwayne Neely (right)
Two men charged with theft, robbery in deadly Columbus self-defense shooting

Latest News

Glenwood’s Jackson Kennon sings with Berry College
Glenwood’s Jackson Kennon sings with Berry College
A makeshift memorial for Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy near where the pair crashed.
Speed a factor in crash that killed UGA football player, staff member
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference
Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving