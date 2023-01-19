Carver’s Michael Long, Jr. named 2022 GameChanger of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Carver Head Baseball Coach Michael Long, Jr. is changing the game not only at Carver, but in the lives of his players and local community.

“I just want them to focus on the process and the process of what we’re doing here and how we’re doing it and how we’re building quality baseball here at Carver,” Long, Jr. said.

He recently received national recognition for being selected as 2022 GameChanger of the Year.

“It means a lot to me, my family, My players and the school included. It’s just a big moment to you know see a guy, second year in this program. You know get an award like this so everybody’s kind of happy around the area,” Long, Jr. said.

The coach does not take this recognition lightly.

“For me personally it just is bittersweet it’s kind of like you know a lot of people you know kind of you know in recent years kinda doubted me. That kind of you know derailed or kind of maybe feel a little different about what I want to do with my profession but I stood the course and now I’m getting accolades like this just means a lot,” Long, Jr. said.

Cheering him on both on and off the diamond is his father and assistant coach, Michael Long, Sr.

“As his father I’m extremely proud. Because I’ve seen the hard work and dedication he’s put into the game and the lives of the young man that he coach. And to see him being acknowledged for it. It’s just a joyous, joyous experience,” Long, Sr. said.

With this award, comes a good bit of attention that Coach Long feels can benefit the team.

“It comes with a lot of spotlight, a lot of attention. But it’s good attention, it’s something that we want over here and we strive to get our kids out there and show the positive sides of what can happen in this area,” Long, Jr. said.

Coach Long will formally be recognized in the coming months.

We’re also hearing the Tigers will get new uniforms for the upcoming season.

