Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus Fire Department welcomes new truck to fleet

Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Thursday morning, to welcome...
Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Thursday morning, to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. It’s been about 2 years since the station received a new fire engine.((Source: Department of Columbus Fire and EMS- Facebook))
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Thursday morning, to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. It’s been about 2 years since the station received a new fire engine.

“We’re here to bring in our new truck, to put our new Engine 1 in service. We wanna make it a big deal. Engine 1, helps with providing fire service and EMS service to the community. Also, they’re the personnel that typically will respond to the river for water rescue purposes, therefore majority of the dive personnel is here,” says Division Chief and Fire Marshal John Shull.

Station 10 in particular is the station that’s very active during the summer months, responding to water rescues. A few changes were made to the new fire engine to better assist in water rescue. This new fire truck is equipped for river rescue to carry water personnel down to the river.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Michael McCarter (left) & Dwayne Neely (right)
Two men charged with theft, robbery in deadly Columbus self-defense shooting
Chandler LeCroy
Funeral services held for UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy in her hometown

Latest News

2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff are charged in the Opelika 'Baby Jane Doe' case.
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
Opelika police holds press conference on 2012 Jane Doe murder case
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle wreck on I-185 NB