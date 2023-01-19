Columbus Fire Department welcomes new truck to fleet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Members of the Columbus Fire Department gathered at Station 10 on Thursday morning, to welcome a new fire truck to the fleet. It’s been about 2 years since the station received a new fire engine.

“We’re here to bring in our new truck, to put our new Engine 1 in service. We wanna make it a big deal. Engine 1, helps with providing fire service and EMS service to the community. Also, they’re the personnel that typically will respond to the river for water rescue purposes, therefore majority of the dive personnel is here,” says Division Chief and Fire Marshal John Shull.

Station 10 in particular is the station that’s very active during the summer months, responding to water rescues. A few changes were made to the new fire engine to better assist in water rescue. This new fire truck is equipped for river rescue to carry water personnel down to the river.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.