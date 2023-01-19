Business Break
Cooler Temperatures Ahead; More Rain on the Way Too

Derek’s Forecast!
An inch or two of rain is expected on average this weekend.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday morning’s rain was of little fanfare across the area, and we did see the sunshine peek back out, helping to push temperatures into the 70s. By Friday, cooler weather will arrive as we start the day in the 30s and 40s and see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will be a dry day with some sun and clouds and a great end to the week. For the weekend, rain will return, but it won’t be a washout - the best chances return late Saturday afternoon and evening into Saturday night. The heaviest rain will come overnight into early Sunday, and showers will remain scattered at times on Sunday. We’ll dry things out for you on Monday, but get ready for more rain to return Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. When all is said and done, we might see 1-3 inches of rain from these two systems. Our forecast will dry out for the end of *next* week and next weekend. Temperatures look to stay in the 50s and 60s for highs and 30s and 40s for lows across the board.

