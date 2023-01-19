Business Break
Donation drive set for Friday in LaGrange

On Friday January 20, the Troup County Sheriff's Office will host a donation drive. The...
On Friday January 20, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office will host a donation drive. The community disaster relief effort will be located in the open lot next to 205 Boston Drive, in the Lexington Park community.(WECT)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On Friday January 20, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office will host a donation drive. The community disaster relief effort will be located in the open lot next to 205 Boston Drive, in the Lexington Park community.

The purpose of the community disaster relief is to help the Lexington Park, Baldwin Park and Buck Murphy Road communities. The public may bring items that can be given away to help the residents in the cleanup and salvaging their possessions. Gift cards, storage boxes and and other items are accepted, as well.

The community disaster relief effort will 4pm and last until 6pm, on Friday.

