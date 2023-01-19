Business Break
Georgia Aquarium access passes are now available

For the price of a single-day Georgia Aquarium ticket, Georgia residents can purchase a...
For the price of a single-day Georgia Aquarium ticket, Georgia residents can purchase a resident pass and get unlimited visits to the Aquarium, almost anytime throughout 2023.(CBS46)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - For the price of a single-day Georgia Aquarium ticket, Georgia residents can purchase a resident pass and get unlimited visits to the Aquarium, almost anytime throughout 2023. A pass gives you all-year access to every gallery, including our newest, Sharks! Reservations are required for each visit.

With a Georgia resident pass, you can stay up to date with everything new at the Aquarium. You won’t want to miss the spring premiere of our redesigned Dolphin Coast gallery, the fall addition of a new tiger fish habitat to the River Scout gallery, and more.

All resident passes Include; unlimited visits for 2023 (blackout dates apply), timed reservations for pass holders, access to all Aquarium galleries and access to general-seating dolphin presentations and sea lion presentations (make reservations at the Aquarium on the day of your visit). A resident pass is valid through December 31, 2023, for residents of the State of Georgia.

Advance reservations are required for Aquarium admission. Passes does not include admission to select special events, parking, or discounts on food, merchandise, or other items. The 2023 Blackout dates apply and are as follows:  February 18-19, April 5-8, 15, May 27-28, July 1-3, 8, 15, 22, 29, September 2-3, November 24-25 and December 26-30.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

