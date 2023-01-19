Goodwill in Lagrange to host job fair hiring event, over 200 openings available

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a huge multi-employer hiring event, at the Goodwill Career Center, in LaGrange. At the hiring job fair, multiple employers from some of the south’s top industries will be available.

Top companies such as, Mando, Callaway Gardens, The Lagrange Police Department, and many other employers will be recruiting for hundreds of positions. Over 200 positions will be open for hire. Job seekers should come dressed for success and ready to interview, with multiple copies of their resumes in hand. Individuals are also encouraged to visit our career centers to take advantage of free career readiness classes, resume building and interview skills, and more.

The job fair hiring event will take place on Wednesday, January 25, from 10am to 1pm, at the Goodwill Career Center, located at 319 Commerce Avenue, in LaGrange.

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers provides employment readiness training, computer access, educational assistance, skills workshops, to spur job placement and economic stability in many communities.

