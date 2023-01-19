Business Break
The grand opening of the Auburn Day School Imagination Station is set for January 28

By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Day School is Alabama’s STEM Preschool and will open the doors of its brand new Imagination Station, this month. As of now, for children and families, the fourth Saturday of each month are the days of operation.

The first event, Arctic Adventures, will mark the grand opening of ADS’s new expansion Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. The grand opening will be located, at 1199 South Donahue Drive, Suite E, in Auburn. The times are from 10am to 11:30a.m, or noon until 1:30 a.m.

Tickets are $10 per child and parents and guardians are FREE.

To learn more about Alabama’s STEM Preschool and camps, visit their website, at auburndayschool.com.

Stay tuned with News Leader 9, for more information.

