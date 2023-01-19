Gusty rain showers Thursday, Then briefly cooler and drier

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we cling onto the spring-like warmth for one more day, we’ll have some showers and gusty winds. Then, cooler air returns. The drier air lasts for a day or two before rain makes a come back.

Showers likely at times on this Thursday morning with gusty winds. Rain ends around midday or early afternoon as it turns sunnier by mid to late afternoon. Warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Simulated radar at 10 AM ET Thursday (Source: WTVM Weather)

Cooler with passing clouds tonight. Still a bit breezy. Lows early Friday will mostly be in the low to mid 40s.

Much cooler 40s on the way Friday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More sun throughout the day Friday but there will be clouds mixing in as well. Cool and dry with highs in the low 60s.

Highs barely get into the low 60s Friday afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We start off in the mid 30s to low 40s Saturday morning and end up in the 50s during the afternoon. It will be a pretty gloomy looking weekend. Most of Saturday looks okay for outdoor activities, but showers are expected to start inching up from the south later in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain during the day will be south of Columbus. By Saturday night and Sunday, steadier and heavier rain at times will move through the area thanks to rich moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico. Forecast highs range from the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

Rain drops will be few and far between at first this weekend, but rain chances increase later Saturday and especially Saturday night into Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

About 1 to 2.5 inches of rain is anticipated from that weekend system.

An inch or two of rain is expected on average this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Back to seasonably cool and dry weather for Monday. One more system looks likely Tuesday into Wednesday giving us another decent chance of rain. After that, I think the rain becomes less frequent again and we settle into a cooler pattern.

Two more systems give us decent rain chances: this weekend and then around Tuesday/Wednesday next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

