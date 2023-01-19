Business Break
INTERVIEW: Columbus Mardi Gras celebration to kick off this weekend

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and although ‘Fat Tuesday’ is the official day of celebration, carnival season has already begun.

Despite the popular belief of its origin, the first Mardi Gras celebration was held in 1703 in Mobile, Alabama, 15 years before New Orleans was founded.

Mardi Gras is always 47 days before the Easter holiday. However, Mardi Gras for Columbus is celebrated in spirit during March prior to Spring Break.

Dr. Rocky Marsh, president of the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to share more about the Mardi Gras celebrations kicking off this weekend.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

