MILITARY MATTERS: Alabama Helping Soldiers and Veterans With Careers and Education

By Jason Dennis
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Al. (WTVM) - Alabama is giving back to those who have served our country, through a new effort in the state designed to give active service members and veterans opportunities for education and jobs.

Several organizations are coming together for a joint operation to provide education and career opportunities for the 350,000 active service members and veterans in Alabama, along with their families.

“They deserve us to do the work that is necessary to provide an education program that is available to them,” Jimmy Baker, Chancellor of the Alabama Community College System, said.

30 resource workshops will happen across the state’s community colleges over the next two months. Service members will learn about access to educational benefits, career services, and mental health support.

“We live in a free country because of our military. And anything we can do to help military, really active duty or veterans know more about the opportunities that exist through our through our community college system, or anything else for that matter is such a blessing,” Kent Davis, commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs, said.

A recent ranking had Alabama at number 2 in the country for best states for veterans to live in. State offiicials say they are determined to be the best and this program will help Alabama get there.

“It is the greatest honor as Lt. Governor to get to represent our active military as well as veterans in this state. And one of our goals is simple is to be the most military and veteran friendly state in the country,” Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth said.

The workshops are funded through a $50,000 sponsorship from the Alabama Association for Resource Conservation and Development Councils.

