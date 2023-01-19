Multiple lanes block following wreck on I-185 southbound

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An afternoon wreck currently has multiple lanes blocked on I-185 going southbound in Columbus.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred past the Macon Road exit going south toward Fort Benning at approximately 2:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

