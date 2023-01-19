Stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to 2 Columbus juveniles arrested

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stolen Phenix City vehicle leads to two juvenile suspects being arrested by Columbus police near Getaway Road Walmart.

Police say on Jan. 18, at about 10:15 p.m., patrol units with Columbus police received information on a reported stolen vehicle from Phenix City.

Officers found the automobile on Cross Tie Court and began searching for the suspects.

During the search, two juveniles were found in a wooded area behind Walmart on Gateway Road. One of the suspects surrendered to police custody, and the other attempted to escape on foot.

Other police in the area quickly responded and ultimately apprehended the second suspect.

At the time of the arrest, two stolen firearms and the stolen vehicle were recovered. The two teens were charged with the following crimes,

Firearms recovered during Columbus juvenile arrest near Walmart on Gateway Road (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Suspect 1 Armed robbery warrant Hijacking of a motor vehicle warrant Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (warrant) Theft by bringing stolen property into the state (new charge) Theft of a firearm under the age of 18 (new charge) Obstruction of law enforcement officers (new charge)

Suspect 2 Theft by bringing stolen property into the state Theft by receiving stolen property firearm Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime Possession of a firearm under the age of 18 Obstruction of law enforcement officers



