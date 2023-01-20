Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.(Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Federal Trade Commission announced a new claims process that will return $60 million to thousands of former AT&T customers.

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.

According to the FTC, AT&T throttled their data, slowing down their internet speed after they used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle.

“The limits on this ‘unlimited’ plan made it hard — and, in some cases, impossible — to browse the internet or stream videos,” the FTC said in a consumer alert.

Qualifying customers can apply for a refund online by May 18. The payment amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a credit on their bill in 2020.

Additionally, former AT&T customers who already cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle wreck on I-185 NB
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
After 11 years, Baby Jane Doe has finally been identified as Amore Wiggins. Father and...
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

Latest News

An Alabama man is believed to have shot and killed his two children, before killing himself...
Man wanted in wife’s death kills 2 kids and self, authorities say
FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
LIVE: Biden to welcome mayors to White House
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office shows Lawrence Ray, an...
Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car