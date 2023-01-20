A business in West Point is expanding its business services and adding new jobs in the community

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Sip Cafe and Wine Room is a full service restaurant and bar. The business has been open since April of 2021.

Now, the owners are expanding their reach by opening a private event space in the same plaza, called Reunion. Owner Tiffany Welch says she wants to bring a new experience to the area, while also providing jobs and being a great example of a successful black owned business.

“I think the diversity is very needed here. We’ve been welcomed since we’ve been in the area. It’s important for younger black men and women to see Jamie and I here and thriving, growing and expanding our businesses,” said Welch.

Reunion is still under construction, but is set to open next month. Welch also has plans in the works for a coffee shop and bakery in the unit next door, called Cooper Carrot.

