Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Candles sold at Ross Dress for Less recalled over combustion concerns

Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.
Scented candles sold at Ross Dress for Less last year are being recalled.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some scented candles sold at discount retailer Ross Dress for Less are being recalled because of a fire and injury hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Taylor and Finch Six-Wick Scented Candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break.

According to the agency, Ross received five reports of this happening with the candles, with one report of a minor injury.

The recalled candles come in two scents: spiced apple and rosewood, and cedarwood and clove.

They sold for $17 at Ross locations nationwide from August through October of 2022.

They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle wreck on I-185 NB
After 11 years, Baby Jane Doe has finally been identified as Amore Wiggins. Father and...
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

Latest News

As we near the eleven-month mark of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, sources familiar with the...
Russia advances as US pledges to back Ukraine for 'as long as it takes'
The view from the front of the school in in Wales, Alaska, where a 24-year-old woman and her...
Polar bear emerged unseen from snowstorm to kill mom, son
Rallies are set for the weekend, which marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.
March for Life eyes Congress for post-Roe abortion limits
Left: Cooper Leggett at a Wayne County Board of Supervisors emergency session on Thursday...
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say