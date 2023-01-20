Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a teenager shot in the head in Phenix City now has mounting medical bills as the 16-year-old remains in critical condition.

Christy Moore was accidentally shot at a Phenix City park in early January.

A “Spirit Night” of fundraising will be held in front of the Walmart on Highway 280 on January 20, ending at 8 p.m.

All proceeds will go towards helping this 16-year-old’s recovery.

“I just wish that these young men around here that are involved in these gangs to put the guns down. Especially when you are shooting an innocent person,” said Latorya Moore, the victim’s mother.

Police have arrested a suspect in this case.

Jaheem Malike Chappell, 18, is charged with attempted murder.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.