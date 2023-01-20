Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Girl requests police test DNA on Christmas cookie for evidence of Santa Claus

A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of...
A police department said a girl has requested DNA sampling for a cookie regarding evidence of Santa Claus.(Cumberland Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (Gray News) - Police in Rhode Island say they have received a unique request from one of their residents.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, a girl has requested officers to test DNA from a cookie and carrots that were left at her house over Christmas weekend.

The police department reports the young resident wants the items checked for evidence of Santa Claus visiting her home on Christmas.

Police said their young investigator provided them with some partially eaten carrots to determine if reindeer were present along with a half-eaten cookie reportedly left behind by Santa.

Police Chief Matthew Benson said he has forwarded the girl’s evidence to the Rhode Island Department of Health for analysis to examine possible DNA traces from Santa while comparing the bite marks to any of Santa’s reindeer on file.

“This young lady obviously has a keen sense for truth and the investigative process and did a tremendous job packaging her evidence for submission,” Benson shared in a news release. “We will do our very best to provide answers for her.”

Cumberland police said that while they wait for the DNA results, they have shared evidence with the girl, which includes a photo of a reindeer, that supports Santa’s presence in her neighborhood on Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle wreck on I-185 NB
After 11 years, Baby Jane Doe has finally been identified as Amore Wiggins. Father and...
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

Latest News

Elijah McClain died in 2019 after being stopped while walking down the street in the Denver...
Colorado officials plead not guilty in Elijah McClain case
The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday,...
Justices interviewed as part of leak probe, Supreme Court marshal says
Sip Cafe and Wine Room is a full service restaurant and bar. The business has been open since...
A business in West Point is expanding its business services and adding new jobs in the community
This combination of photos provided by the Sangamon County Sheriff's Dept. shows Peter J....
Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing bound for trial
Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on...
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery