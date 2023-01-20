Hardaway High School student surprised with $40K scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Imagine winning money for college, just because you did what most seniors do - look up schools and financial aid information online.

Winning money for school for just looking up information for college.

“It feels like winning a car on a game show,” said E’lyssia Brown.

17-year-old Hardaway High School senior E’lyssia Brown received the scholarship from a nationwide non-profit called College Board.

The organization aims to expand access to higher education through its big future program, allowing students to find information on colleges, jobs that match their interest and financial aid all on its website.

This is something Brown’s mother says she’s been preaching to her daughter as the school year winds down.

“We stay on top of her - ‘hey you need to apply for this college, that college, we’re at the end it’s time out now, it’s time to get the ball rolling on your future,’” said Carlus Brown, mother.

The money will allow her to study at Kaiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida where she wants to study psychology.

Brown and her family are very surprised and excited for the financial help.

“The scholarship will go towards college, and it’ll be easier on our backs.”

Brown’s mother knew that her daughter was being honored today, but didn’t know she’d be getting scholarship money. Both mother and daughter were completely surprised.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.