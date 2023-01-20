LaGrange officers arrest man after strangling ex-girlfriend

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange officers arrested a man after strangling his ex-girlfriend in October 2022.

On January 20, at approximately 8:30 a.m., LaGrange police along with the assistance of other agencies, arrested Shamiya Cameron in the 800 block of Piney Woods Drive.

Cameron was located inside the residence and taken into custody. Officials also arrested Halee Yates for hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

On October 24, 2022, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to an address in LaGrange in reference to an assault that occurred. Upon arrival, officials met with Yates, who reported that an ex-boyfriend, Cameron, came to her residence and assaulted her by hitting her with a closed fist, kicking her, and strangling her with his hands around her neck.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Cameron would be charged with aggravated assault by strangulation. Arrest warrants were issued for Cameron’s arrest for the aforementioned offense.

At the time of this incident, Cameron was on felony probation for VGCSA and Obstruction Offenses.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.