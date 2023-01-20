MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The story of Amore Wiggins has been unfolding for over a decade now with so many unanswered questions, especially surrounding the man accused of her murder -- her biological father.

Very few details are available about Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff. However, the 50-year-old is from Opelika, where the victim’s remains were discovered over ten years ago.

Vickerstaff was born and raised in the area, graduating from Opelika High School possibly in the early 1990′s.

It’s unclear when he went into the Navy. The only known information is that he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, Honolulu, Hawaii, and, most recently, Jacksonville, Florida.

Amore Wiggins was born in January 2006. Later that year, in May, Vickerstaff married Ruth.

Currently, Amore would have been 17-year-olds old, meaning her mother would’ve been around 20 years old at the time of her birth.

In 2009, her father and stepmother took custody of the young child. Her biological mother, Sherry Wiggins, stated she had been paying child support to Lamar since then and provided documentation of the payments.

When the skeletal remains of the young child’s body were found in 2012, it launched the now-ended search for her parents or relatives.

It is unclear how the little girl’s remains ended up in Opelika and for how long. However, Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were arrested in Jacksonville on Jan. 17.

Police have charged Lamar with felony murder. Additionally, he and Ruth are charged with failing to report a missing child.

