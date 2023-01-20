Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officer helps prevent man from jumping off bridge with hug, police say

Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a...
Connecticut police are sharing the actions of one of their officers credited with saving a man’s life.(New Haven Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Authorities in Connecticut are sharing an officer’s actions that they say helped save a man’s life.

On Thursday, the New Haven Police Department released information regarding a situation on Jan. 13 where officers responded to a man who was threatening to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge.

The department said Officer Wityak was one of the officers who were called to the scene.

Wityak spoke to the man in distress and used his crisis Intervention skills to convince him to seek help at the hospital, according to the department.

Connecticut authorities said it was an emotional encounter for the officer and the man but it ended with the two of them hugging.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Columbus police, FBI searching for suspect in Wells Fargo armed robbery
Michael McCarter (left) & Dwayne Neely (right)
Two men charged with theft, robbery in deadly Columbus self-defense shooting

Latest News

Authorities warn people of Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who police say was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools
Sen. Ossoff announces new STEM resources for CSU and Muscogee County Schools