Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother of Opelika Baby Jane Doe, now identified as Amore Wiggins, asks for the public’s assistance with funeral arrangements for her daughter.

Opelika investigators say Sherry Wiggins had not seen or heard from her daughter since a Virginia court awarded Amore’s biological father, Lamar Vickerstaff and his wife, Ruth, custody in 2009.

According to Wiggins, she spent the last 13 years paying child support to her child’s father as she attempted to fight for visitation.

She said she did not know her daughter was missing -- nevertheless, about the ongoing Opelika Baby Jane Doe case.

However, now that her daughter has been identified, Sherry Wiggins would like to lay her to rest.

If you want to donate to help with funeral arrangements for Amore, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.