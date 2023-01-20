Staying Dry Today but a Rainy Weekend Ahead of the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The cooler weather has settled in as we start today in the 40s and see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s this evening. The clouds will be around this Friday and will continue to build throughout the evening and nighttime hours. The pattern shifts going into the weekend with rainy days ahead of the Valley. Saturday will start off dry for most of our area except for light showers moving through our southern counties early tomorrow morning. The rain will be persistent Saturday evening and we will see the heaviest rain come in the morning hours of Sunday. The rain will remain on Sunday but will be mostly scattered throughout the afternoon and evening. Despite the rainy conditions, temperatures will be pleasant over the weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions turn dry heading into Monday but don’t put the rain gear away yet. More rain will move into the Valley on Tuesday and that coverage will continue into Wednesday. After this weekend and the expected rain next week, we can expect the rain total for the Valley to be around 1-3 inches from these systems. Temperatures next week are staying around average as well in the upper 50s and low 60s.

