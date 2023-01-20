Business Break
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery

Michael McCarter made bond and was not in court yesterday, but appeared in court today as a witness for Dwayne Neely.
Michael McCarter made bond and was not in court yesterday, but appeared in court today as a witness for Dwayne Neely.(GRAY TV)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Michael McCarter made bond and was not in court yesterday, but appeared in court today as a witness for Dwayne Neely.

Both suspects turned themselves in to police on Wednesday, January 18, in connection with theft and a shooting. The theft and shooting ultimately led to the death of Steven Daniels. The investigation revealed that McCarter was being robbed and is justified in the shooting death of Steven Daniels. However, McCarter was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, because he was in possession of a stolen firearm prior to Daniels stealing from him.

According to the police report and investigation, McCarter made bond and Neely was charged with armed robbery for his role in the robbery of McCarter.

However, McCarter testified in court today that Neely did not take a bag from him. Though McCarter testified that Neely was not the person who took the stolen bag, probable cause was still established and the case was sent to superior court, with no bond.

