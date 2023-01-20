Business Break
Wet Weekend Ahead at Times

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage will be going up heading into Saturday, but the absolute best coverage of rain will come overnight into Sunday morning. If you had any outdoor plans, try to fit those in before the lunch hour on Saturday - we can’t guarantee completely dry weather at that point, but it will certainly be the driest part of the day. Rain will continue at times on Sunday, so keep the umbrellas with you. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday. Monday looks to be a dry day for us, but get ready for another round of rain and storms for Tuesday into Wednesday. There is a possibility that strong or severe storms may be in the mix if we can get enough energy to return to the area to get storms going - there are still plenty of questions about this at the moment, so we’ll keep an eye on things and fine-tune the forecast as we get closer. By the end of next week and next weekend, we should dry things out and cool things down with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.

