Man arrested after attempting to flee from Auburn police in stolen vehicle

Giani Paul Rodriguez
Giani Paul Rodriguez(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is arrested after being found in possession of a stolen vehicle and attempting to escape Auburn police.

Authorities say the incident happened on Jan. 19 following officers receiving reports of a located vehicle that was recently stolen from Duncan Drive.

According to the Auburn Police Department, they developed Giani Paul Moreno Rodriguez as a suspect. He was found driving the vehicle on South College near West Samford Avenue less than an hour after the car was reported stolen.

Police said when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Rodriguez tried to drive away. Officers followed after the vehicle until it stopped in a driveway.

Rodriguez was later taken into custody after receiving medical treatment for an unrelated incident.

After he was released from medical care, the suspect was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on an $8,000 bond.

He is charged with first-degree theft of property and attempting to elude a police officer.

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
After 11 years, Baby Jane Doe has finally been identified as Amore Wiggins. Father and...
There is a traffic alert.
Child abuse image
