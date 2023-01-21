Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: Man arrested for fetal homicide after woman suffers miscarriage in assault

Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic...
Kentucky police says 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas has been charged after a domestic dispute turned deadly.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence incident.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers were called to an area hospital regarding a report of a domestic violence victim Friday morning.

WKYT reports the female victim suffered a miscarriage following a domestic violence assault.

Lexington police said they arrested 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez-Barradas in connection with the incident.

Vasquez-Barradas was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of fetal homicide, strangulation and domestic assault, according to authorities.

Police did not immediately release any further information regarding the case, including the victim’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
2012 Opelika Jane Doe identified; father, step-mother arrested
On Tuesday, January 17, around 4:00am, Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded...
Suspect arrested after early morning burglary in Columbus
After 11 years, Baby Jane Doe has finally been identified as Amore Wiggins. Father and...
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe
There is a traffic alert.
Lanes reopen after multi-vehicle wreck on I-185 NB

Latest News

Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
Despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges, actor/producer Alec Baldwin reportedly wants...
Report: Alec Baldwin wants to finish ‘Rust’ despite facing involuntary manslaughter charges
Child abuse image
EXPLAINER: How to recognize signs of child abuse
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
Judge OK’s trial for Illinois paramedics in patient’s death