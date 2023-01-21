Business Break
Soggy Sunday Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage will stay high throughout Sunday.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I’m not sure if you noticed, but it’s raining. Throughout almost the entire Chattahoochee Valley! That’s the main story for the rest of your night tonight and all day tomorrow, so keep the rain gear by the door if you need to head out. Things will start to dry up late Sunday evening, and we will start the work week off nice and dry with a little bit of sunshine. It’ll also be a smidge chilly out - with highs Monday only reaching into the mid 50s. Mostly clear skies for the afternoon mean we will be able to make a meaningful cool down Monday night - so you could see below freezing temps out the door Tuesday. We will warm up a hair Tuesday afternoon, but clouds will be taking back the sky by the afternoon which will slow things down a bit. Expecting to stay dry for most of your Tuesday, but another system is headed our way very early Wednesday. This will be a strong cold front bringing a line of widespread heavy rain and the potential for strong to severe storms embedded within that line. Expect to dry up relatively slowly behind that line, but the rain should be out by Wednesday evening. After that, big news: a long stretch of dry days! We will see dry conditions and mostly sunny skies for the next 4 days before rain returns to the forecast the next Monday. Temps will also be nice with highs in the low 50s Thursday afternoon and gradually warming up into the weekend.

