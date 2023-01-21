The Wet Weekend has Already Begun

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rainy weekend has already started for the Chattahoochee Valley with light showers that moved in earlier this morning. The showers will be persistent and light for the majority of the afternoon, but the coverage increases in the evening. The Valley will see the heaviest rain begin overnight and continue into the early morning hours of Sunday. The rain will remain on Sunday but will be mostly scattered throughout the afternoon, but better coverage of rain can be expected tomorrow evening. Despite the rainy conditions, temperatures will be pleasant over the weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions turn dry heading into Monday but don’t put the rain gear away yet. More rain will move into the Valley late Tuesday evening and that coverage will continue overnight into Wednesday. After this weekend and the expected rain next week, we can expect the rain total for the Valley to be around 1-3 inches from these rain-producing systems. Temperatures next week are staying around average as well in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.