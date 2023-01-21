Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The Wet Weekend has Already Begun

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rainy weekend has already started for the Chattahoochee Valley with light showers that moved in earlier this morning. The showers will be persistent and light for the majority of the afternoon, but the coverage increases in the evening. The Valley will see the heaviest rain begin overnight and continue into the early morning hours of Sunday. The rain will remain on Sunday but will be mostly scattered throughout the afternoon, but better coverage of rain can be expected tomorrow evening. Despite the rainy conditions, temperatures will be pleasant over the weekend in the upper 50s and low 60s. Conditions turn dry heading into Monday but don’t put the rain gear away yet. More rain will move into the Valley late Tuesday evening and that coverage will continue overnight into Wednesday. After this weekend and the expected rain next week, we can expect the rain total for the Valley to be around 1-3 inches from these rain-producing systems. Temperatures next week are staying around average as well in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
Opelika Baby Jane Doe’s mother creates GoFundMe for child’s funeral expenses
After 11 years, Baby Jane Doe has finally been identified as Amore Wiggins. Father and...
MORE DETAILS: Who is Lamar Vickerstaff, father of ID’d Opelika Jane Doe
On January 15, a hit & run was reported to the Columbus Police Department, at the Walmart on...
Columbus Police Department searching for hit and run suspect
INTERVIEW: Columbus Mardi Gras celebration to kick off this weekend

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Derek Kinkade
Wet Weekend Ahead at Times
Today Planner WTVM
Staying Dry Today but a Rainy Weekend Ahead of the Valley
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go